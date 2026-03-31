Suspects involved in Islamabad businessman's killing arrested within 24 hours: minister

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry (left) and Islamabad Inspector General of Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi hold a press conference in Islamabad, March 31, 2026. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

Law and order in Islamabad significantly improved: Talal.

Minister vowes to make Islamabad Pakistan's first Smart City.

IG Rizvi says gang's ringleader arrested from KP's Charsadda.



All five suspects involved in the killing of businessman Aamir Awan during a robbery in Islamabad have been arrested within 24 hours of the crime, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said on Tuesday.

Awan, who was shot by armed robbers at an Islamabad farmhouse on March 29, died of his injuries during treatment the following day.

Addressing a press conference alongside Islamabad Inspector General of Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi in the federal capital, Chaudhry said the gang involved was identified as the Mansoor Khan group, known as the Bulletproof Jacket Wala Gang.

He said that the gang had links to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), with two Afghan nationals also among its members, adding that it operated in parts of the province where even police did not usually enter.

The arrests were made across a wide area from Karachi to Khyber, the minister added.

Chaudhry maintained that law and order in Islamabad had significantly improved, noting a 63% reduction in major crimes compared to last year.

Acknowledging past shortcomings in police depratment, including a lack of forensic facilities and incomplete Safe City infrastructure, he said the issues were being addressed simultaneously.

The minister vowed to make Islamabad Pakistan's first Smart City.

Briefing the media on police work, the Islamabad police chief said that the case was thoroughly investigated using modern technology, including artificial intelligence and geofencing across six locations.

Police analysed data from 137 calls and questioned 93 individuals, he said, adding that raids were conducted in KP's Charsadda and Mardan, along with raids in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

IG Rizvi said that the gang's ringleader was arrested in KP's Charsadda.

He added that the gang was highly organised and had disarmed the victim’s guard, seizing a rifle and mobile phones during the armed robbery.