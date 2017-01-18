Print Story
WEF Chairman praises Pakistan’s economic progress

DAVOS: World Economic Forum (WEF) Chairman, Klaus Schwab met with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday.

Klaus Schwab praised Pakistan’s progress on the economic front and shared his feedback with the prime minister after meeting different business leaders.

The WEF chairman informed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that business leaders consider Pakistan a great investment destination. Schwab appreciate progress of Pakistan in the infrastructure sector and declared that Pakistan is now ready to lead the regional connectivity initiative with Central Asia.   

Pakistan is now attracting business groups from abroad based on improved security and energy sectors ,WEF chairman added .

