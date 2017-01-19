Print Story
India probes INR 100 crore investment by Zakir Naik's IRF

World
India’s National Investigating Agency (NIA) is probing investments of INR 100 crore in real estate by Zakir Naik’s Islamic Research Foundation (IRF).

According to Indian media, the agency is also investigating 78 bank accounts in various countries held by the Islamic preacher.

The NIA will call Zakir Naik for questioning when investigation is completed, Indian media reported a source as saying.

Late last year, an FIR was filed in India against Naik for allegedly spreading animosity among religions.

Raids were conducted at 10 offices of IRF located in Maharashtra.

A five-year-ban on IRF was also placed by the Indian government on the recommendation of Mumbai Police and National Security Agency.

Naik, 50, a medical doctor by profession, is currently in Saudi Arabia.

