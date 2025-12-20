Epstein files opened: famous faces, many blacked-out pages

Former US president Bill Clinton and Ghislaine Maxwell are seen in this image from the estate of late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, released by the Department of Justice in Washington, DC, US, on December 19, 2025. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US Justice Department has begun releasing a long-awaited cache of records from its investigations into the politically explosive case of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein — though much of the material remained heavily redacted.

Among the trove released Friday are numerous photographs depicting former Democratic president Bill Clinton and other luminaries, including Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson, in Epstein's social circle.

The sweeping blackouts across many of the documents - combined with tight control over the release by officials in President Donald Trump's administration - stoked skepticism over whether this disclosure will silence conspiracy theories of a high-level cover-up.

Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein are seen in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, DC, US, on December 19, 2025. — Reuters

In one example, a 119-page document labeled "Grand Jury-NY" is entirely redacted. Also, seven pages listing 254 masseuses have every name buried beneath thick black bars alongside the note, "redacted to protect potential victim information."

Even so, the files shed some light on the disgraced financier's intimate ties to the rich, famous and powerful - Trump, once a close friend, among them.

Former US President Bill Clinton and a woman are seen in this image from the estate of late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, released by the Department of Justice in Washington, DC, US, on December 19, 2025. — Reuters

At least one file contains dozens of censored images of naked or scantily clad figures. Others show Epstein and companions, their faces obscured, posing with firearms.

Previously unseen photographs include Maxwell with disgraced former prince Andrew, pictured lying across the legs of five people.

Another photo shows a youthful-looking Clinton lounging in a hot tub, part of the image blacked out.

In another, Clinton swims alongside a dark-haired woman who appears to be Epstein's accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.

A 'fraction' of the evidence

The White House wasted no time seizing on Clinton's appearances.

"Slick Willy! @BillClinton just chillin, without a care in the world. Little did he know..." Communications Director Steven Cheung posted on X.

Clinton's spokesman Angel Urena responded to the newly released files by saying the country "expects answers, not scapegoats."

"The White House hasn't been hiding these files for months only to dump them late on a Friday to protect Bill Clinton. This is about shielding themselves," Urena wrote on X.

Jeffrey Epstein poses with Michael Jackson in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, DC, US, on December 19, 2025. — Reuters

Democrats - and a handful of Republicans - voiced frustration that the release fell far short of what was mandated by the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Republican congressman Thomas Massie, who has long pushed for the release, said it "grossly fails to comply with both the spirit and the letter of the law."

That law required the government's entire case file to be posted publicly by Friday, constrained only by legal and victim privacy concerns.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats would "pursue every option to make sure the truth comes out."

Trump spent months trying to block the disclosure of the files linked to Epstein, who died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

Sarah Ferguson, at the time Britain's Duchess of York, is seen in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, DC, US, on December 19, 2025. — Reuters

The Republican president ultimately bowed to mounting pressure from Congress - including members of his own party - and last month signed the law compelling publication of the materials by Friday.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche acknowledged in a letter to Congress that the Friday release was incomplete, and that the Justice Department would complete production of files in the coming weeks.

Prosecutors retain discretion to withhold material tied to active investigations, and Blanche said files had also been redacted to protect the identities of Epstein's hundreds of victims.

'Democrat hoax'

Trump once moved in the same Palm Beach and New York party scene as Epstein, appearing with him at events throughout the 1990s. He severed ties years before Epstein's 2019 arrest and faces no accusations of wrongdoing in the case.

But his right-wing base has long fixated on the Epstein saga and conspiracy theories alleging the financier ran a sex trafficking ring for the global elite.

A painting of former US President Bill Clinton wearing a dress is displayed inside the Manhattan home of Jeffrey Epstein in this image from the estate of late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, released by the Department of Justice in Washington, DC, US, on December 19, 2025. — Reuters

On the campaign trail, Trump vowed to release all the files. Yet after returning to office, he dismissed the transparency push as a "Democrat hoax."

Trump's Justice Department ignited a political firestorm in July with a memo declaring there would be no further disclosures from the Epstein probe and his fabled "client list" did not exist before the president bowed to pressure.

Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend, remains the only person convicted in connection with his crimes, and is serving a 20-year sentence for recruiting underage girls for the former teacher and banker, whose death was ruled a suicide.