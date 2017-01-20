PSX stake sale deal to bolster Sino-Pak linkages: Ishaq Dar

KARACHI: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday spoke to media at the share purchase deal-signing event in Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Lauding the progressive development in his speech, Dar said, “The sale of 40 percent stake of Pakistan Stock Exchange [to the Chinese Consortium] is a historical moment for the country.” The finance minister further congratulated the two parties on the agreement.

Dar also shed light on the Sino-Pak relations, saying that given the two countries’ mutually beneficial endeavors, the latest stake sale is another milestone.

Explaining how the deal between the Consortium and PSX will help the former’s growth, Dar commented that it will improve the stock exchange system with modern technology and share-trading methods.

He also said the privatization policies will open new avenues for foreign investors, since investment has not been satisfactory, while low interest rate and inflation helped boost the industrial production.

Moreover, State Bank of Pakistan governor Ashraf Wathra also addressed the attendees. He said, "Western countries have improved their economic after association with other countries. [...] Nobody can alone improve economy at its own."

A Chinese-led consortium on December 22 offered approximately $85 million to acquire 40 percent stake of the PSX.

