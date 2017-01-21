Massive traffic jam on various roads of Karachi

KARACHI: Citizens of Karachi on Saturday witnessed massive traffic jam on different roads of the city, adding to the misery of people returning home after a tiring day at the office.

Massive gridlocks were witnessed in several areas and roads of the port city including Saddar, Tariq road, MA Jinnah road, Shahrah-e-Faisal and others.

According to our correspondents, traffic police officials were not present on many roads while construction work on different parts of the city was causing traffic gridlocks —which have become a norm in the city lately.

They also said that many ambulances were also stuck in the traffic while many vehicles ran out of fuel.

The Sindh police chief on Wednesday had ordered a comprehensive survey of Karachi’s roads to resolve the unending traffic issues faced by the citizens.

IGP AD Khawaja instructed the city police chief and DIG Shaikh to compile a complete assessment report based on district and traffic zone levels so that a combined traffic plan could be devised for alternate traffic plans and proper deployment of policemen and traffic policemen on busy roads, traffic signals, traffic junctions, crossings and U-turns.

