Pakistan renews pledge against terrorism on 11th anniversary of APS attack

Pakistan marks 11th anniversary of APS Peshawar attack today.

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz reaffirm zero tolerance for terrorism.

APS attack sacrifices will not go in vain, says PM Shehbaz Sharif.

The country is observing the 11th anniversary of the 2014 Army Public School (APS) attack in Peshawar today (Tuesday), with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari reaffirming the nation’s resolve to combat terrorism and paid tribute to the victims of one of the deadliest school attacks in modern history.

The heinous attack claimed the lives of 147 innocent students and teachers on December 16, 2014, and remains the bloodiest and most painful in the country's history, as six terrorists wearing military uniforms entered the school premises and indiscriminately fired at students, teachers and staff.

At least 147 people, including 122 students, embraced martyrdom, while the school's principal, Tahira Qazi and teacher Sofia Hijab were also martyred in the attack.

President Asif Ali Zardari, in a statement issued on the 11th anniversary of the tragedy, said that Pakistan’s commitment to defeating terrorism was absolute and reiterated that there could be no soft corner for terrorists or those who supported, financed, sheltered or justified them.

“There can be no negotiations with those who raise arms against the state or target our children,” the president said.

He said that the memory of the APS martyrs strengthened their resolve. Pakistan would never allow the enemies of peace to succeed, he added.

Today, the president said, they remembered the innocent children and staff of the Army Public School whose lives were taken in the brutal terrorist attack on December 16, 2014, adding their sacrifice remained a solemn reminder of the heavy price the nation had paid in the fight against terrorism.

“We stand with the families who continue to bear this pain with courage. The nation will always honour the resilience of the APS families who transformed their grief into strength for Pakistan,” he added.

The president further stated that the nation strongly condemned the Indian sponsored terrorism in Pakistan.

“The evidence of its involvement in efforts to destabilise our country is well documented. Pakistan will continue to expose these hostile activities and will defend its people with full resolve,” President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.

The president also paid tribute to the security forces, law enforcement agencies and intelligence services whose efforts had prevented many such tragedies.

“Let me take this opportunity to warn the apologists, facilitators and supporters of terrorists that the people and the armed forces of Pakistan shall not spare them and will defeat them, no matter what political, ideological or fake religious garb they try to shroud themselves in,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz, taking to X, said that the nation will always stand united, firm and unwavering in its resolve to eradicate the scourge of terrorism.

“Today, we commemorate the martyrs of the APS Peshawar tragedy - the innocent children, teachers and staff whose sacrifice is forever etched in our national conscience.

“Their sacrifice remains a constant reminder of our collective responsibility to defeat terrorism,” he added.

May Allah grant the martyrs the highest ranks in Jannat-ul-Firdous and patience to their families, the prime minister added.