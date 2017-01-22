Hina Bhatti — first ever Pakistani woman to enter Belgium politics

BRUSSELS: Hina Bhatti, Belgium-born 34-years-old liberal politician of Pakistani origin, has become the new president of the municipal council of Ostend of West Flanders province in Belgium.

Speaking to Geo News, she said, “I am into mainstream politics with a vision to work for all Belgians. I mobilised my support mainly among local Belgian masses and have support of all immigrants as well as the Pakistani community based in West Flanders province.

Hina explains that “my parents arrived in Belgium 40 years ago from Pakistan. I was born and raised in Ostend and wouldn’t want to live anywhere else. At home, we talked in both Urdu and Dutch. I have found it always very positive that I can combine better aspects of the two cultures. I don’t mind when people talk about my roots. I have many contacts within different communities. We had and have an open house where everybody is welcomed.”

She studied economy, modern languages in the Onze-Lieve-Vrouwe College and worked among others one year in the cabinet of Bart Tommelein, currently Flemish regional minister of finance, when he was the secretary of state.

Hina explained that in last years she took care of her mother (a heart patient) and her brother. But now, she wants to get back to business.

There are a number of important regional and national politicians in the municipal council of Ostend: John Crombez (head of the Flemish socialists), Johan Vande Lanotte (minister of state and mayor), Wouter De Vriendt (important MP of the green party) and Björn Anseeuw (regional MP for the Flemish nationalists).

