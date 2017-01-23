Someone close leaked video out of revenge, say Amir and wife Faryal

British boxer of Pakistani origin, Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom said that they suspected the controversial video of the boxer was released by ‘someone close to them’ and simply ‘out of revenge’.

During a TV appearance, the couple talked about the surfacing of Amir’s ‘inappropriate’ video and reiterated that divorce is still not even a remote possibility, according to a Daily Mail report.

Amir looked visibly distressed in the video and admitted that the video was quite upsetting.

“It happened when I was very young,” he said agreeing that ‘someone close’ had done it, aiming to inflict pain upon the couple. The couple added that the video was made before they were together.

“Whoever did it waited for this time,” said Amir referring to the family feud between his wife and in-laws, which has been making headlines since past few months.

The couple also expressed the possibility that a displeased ex- employee might have done it as well.

Recently, Amir Khan and Faryal did not show up at his brother’s wedding celebration in Bolton.

Amir Khan had found himself at the centre of controversy again, as his alleged ill-suited video clip surfaced on the internet last week.

According to British media, in the clip, the 30-year-old boxer is seen in a T-shirt and boxer shorts while having an indecorous conversation with a female model on Skype. The woman in the footage is believed to have been from Arizona, USA, who met Khan in 2010. It is believed to have been made just weeks after the former world champ’s wedding to Faryal Makhdoom in 2013.

Faryal Makhdoom had reacted to the news of her husband's inappropriate video-leak, stating that she was 'absolutely disgusted' by it.

