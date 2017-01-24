Print Story
Homes evacuated following explosion in London

LONDON: Residents have been evacuated by the local authorities after reports of an explosion in flats in east London. Firefighters along with a London Ambulance Hazardous Area Response Team were sent to the property on Ardleigh Green Road, Hornchurch, shortly after 17:00 GMT.

Five people were brought to hospital treatment and Transport for London said debris had been scattered across nearby roads.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

Three ambulance crews, 10 fire engines and the Metropolitan Police are on the site of the incident.

