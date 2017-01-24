Priyanka Chopra makes surprising revelations in Koffee With Karan

After appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Priyanka Chopra graced Karan Johar’s couch on Koffee With Karan. The exciting episode was full of most dramatic and startling confessions by PeeCee.

The actress was not only at her candid best, but like everyone else she thrilled the episode with some sassiest and astonishing confessions. Priyanka Chopra who has just come to India after working in the Hollywood, revealed some of its aspects which she observed during the time she was working there. PeeCee said there is a vast difference of the stardom that Bollywood stars experience as compared to Hollywood stars. She also said, “foreign actors will never experience the insane amount of love that Bollywood stars see”.

While talking about similarities between Bollywood and Hollywood actors, the actress said, Dwayne is Like Salman Khan. Just like Sallu Bhai, he also loves to keep everyone close while they are on the sets and so they will have this big table with lots of people talking to each other in between the shoot. PeeCee said, “Dwayne is a family guy like Salman Khan”.

Priyanka Chopra is also said she is still a desi girl of Punjab who doesn’t like to talk about relationships as she thinks ‘nazar bhi lag sakti hai kabhi kabhi’. (Priyanka you’re just like us).

While being asked about her personal life Priyanka told why she keeps her personal life under wraps. “I have never spoken about my personal stuff. The world will know when there’s a ring on the finger. Till then, I am single till I get married.”

With rapid fire round and GK questions adorned with Priyanka’s witty and sassiest answers, the show was not only one heck of fun but is also a must watch.

