India blames Pakistan for four train accidents

Indian security agencies are blaming Pakistan after four major train accidents in India took place in three months, claiming lives of more than 200 people.

The National Investigation Agency and other security agencies of India are trying to put together a set of clues, including recovery of an improvised explosive device from Champaran in India, according to reports in international media.

They believe all this is connected through an intricate web of the underworld, a cell of which is affiliated with a travel agency in New Delhi. One of the people working for the network has been said to be in Karachi and another in Nepal, they believe.

