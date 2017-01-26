Two alleged terrorists gun down in Karachi

KARACHI: At least two alleged terrorists were gunned down by the paramilitary personnel in the wee hours of Thursday in Gadap Town.



According to Rangers spokesperson, during the intelligence-based operation conducted on a tip-off, the terrorists were killed in retaliatory firing, further adding that the suspects were affiliated with a proscribed organisation.



A heavy cache of weapons and ammunitions were recovered from them, claimed authorities.



Meanwhile, as many as eight suspects were taken into custody in overnight raids conducted at Darakshan, Gizri, Baldia 7 number, Orangi town Iqbal Market.

0



0





