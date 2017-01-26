Print Story
X

Two alleged terrorists gun down in Karachi

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan
Two alleged terrorists gun down in Karachi

KARACHI: At least two alleged terrorists were gunned down by the paramilitary personnel in the wee hours of Thursday in Gadap Town.

According to Rangers spokesperson, during the intelligence-based operation conducted on a tip-off, the terrorists were killed in retaliatory firing, further adding that the suspects were affiliated with a proscribed organisation.

A heavy cache of weapons and ammunitions were recovered from them, claimed authorities.

Meanwhile, as many as eight suspects were taken into custody in overnight raids conducted at Darakshan, Gizri, Baldia 7 number, Orangi town Iqbal Market.

Two alleged terrorists gun down in Karachi was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 26, 2017 and was last updated on January 26, 2017. This news story is related to Paramilitary Personnel, Karachi, Rangers, Terrorist, Pakistan, Pakistan News, Latest News Pakistan, Geo News, Geo Tv, . Permanent link to the news story "Two alleged terrorists gun down in Karachi" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/128742-Two-alleged-terrorists-gun-down-in-Karachi.

GEO TV NETWORK