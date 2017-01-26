Pakistan lose to Australia by 57 runs in fifth ODI

ADELAIDE: Babar Azam fired a century but was dismissed by Hazlewood right after, as his bold innings could not help Pakistan win the fifth and final ODI against Australia.

With the defeat, Pakistan lost the series to Australia 4-1, after being clean swept in the Test series down under.

A century stand by Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam stabilised Pakistan after captain Azhar Ali was trapped lbw by Starc for a mere 6 runs.

Sharjeel fell short of a ton as he was dismissed by Starc for 79. Hafeez was removed by Starc soon afterwards for 3.

Pakistan received another shock when all-rounder Shoaib Malik retired hurt after copping a blow from Cummins' delivery.

David Warner blasted a career-best 179 and dominated Australia's highest one-day partnership with fellow centurion Travis Head to power the hosts to 369 for seven.

Dropped on zero and 130, Warner made Pakistan pay for their poor catching by belting 19 fours and five sixes in his 128-ball assault at the Adelaide Oval, where the hosts will look to wrap up the series by a 4-1 margin.

The in-form 30-year-old set the tempo in the record 284-run stand with stop-gap opening partner Head, who went on to make 128, his maiden one-day century.

The previous Australia record was the 260 Warner put on with Steve Smith for the second wicket in a 2015 World Cup match against minnows Afghanistan.

After Australia elected to bat, Warner could have been dismissed from the first ball of the match but an airborne Azhar Ali spilled the edge at second slip off Mohammad Amir.

Some 32 overs later, Amir was the culprit as he floored a simple chance after Warner had gone after Hasan Ali, with the clanger leaving Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur shaking his head in dismay in the dressing room.

Warner went into the match with five centuries in his last 10 one-day innings and the diminutive left-hander brought up his sixth of the season in just 78 balls.

Having bettered his previous career-best of 178, made in that match against Afghanistan, Warner was in sight of the 200-mark when he started cramping.

The opener was eventually caught at point off Junaid Khan who dismissed home captain Smith in the same over.



Warner celebrated his century with his trademark leap/Getty Images

Head, who was content to play second fiddle to Warner, hit three sixes in his 137-ball knock and was one of five Australia wickets to fall in the final six overs of their innings.

For the last ODI both sides made one change in their respective playing 11.

All-rounder James Faulkner is in for opening batsman Usman Khawaja, whereas Imad Wasim due to a finger injury has been rested and replaced by fast bowler Wahab Riaz.

Australia have already won the series.

Pakistan's playing 11:

Australia's playng 11:

Additional reporting from Reuters

