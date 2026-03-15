How the Middle East crisis has affected sporting events and athletes

Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli passes the chequered flag to win the Chinese Grand Prix Pool in Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China on March 15, 2026. — Reuters

The US and Israel's conflict with Iran has led to sporting events being postponed in the region, while competitions elsewhere have been hit by travel disruption, with thousands of flights cancelled in some of the world's busiest transit hubs.

Bahrain, Saudi F1 races cancelled, Qatar MotoGP postponed

Formula One's Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix will not take place in April due to the conflict in the Middle East, the sport announced on Saturday.

Meanwhile, MotoGP's Qatar Grand Prix scheduled for next month has been postponed to November, with the dates for the Portuguese Grand Prix and the season finale in Valencia also changed as a result.

Spain Vs Argentina 'finalissima' match cancelled

The 'Finalissima' match between European champions Spain and Copa America winners Argentina that was scheduled to be held in Qatar later this month has been cancelled.

Trump says inappropriate for Iran to be at World Cup

US President Donald Trump said on March 12 that Iran's soccer team were welcome to take part in this year's World Cup but that he believed it was not appropriate they be there "for their own life and safety".

Iran have qualified for the 48-team tournament to be held in the US, Canada and Mexico from June 11 and are scheduled to play two group matches in Los Angeles and one in Seattle.

Athletes' arrivals at Paralympic Games disrupted

Several athletes were unable to travel to the Milano Cortina Winter Paralympic Games due to travel disruption at several Middle Eastern airports.

Moreover, Iran are not competing at the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, the International Paralympic Committee announced on March 6.

Tennis in UAE halted due to security alert

The ATP Challenger event in Fujairah was cancelled on March 3 due to safety concerns after a security alert halted play. The ATP Tour said a charter flight had been arranged "at no cost to players".

Russians Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, who participated in the Dubai Tennis Championships, were among the players who faced difficulties before travelling to California for the Indian Wells Open.

Sindhu withdraws from Badminton's all England open

Two-times Olympic medallist PV Sindhu withdrew from the All England Open after being stranded for days at the Dubai airport. She returned to India on March 3.

US withdraws from hockey World Cup qualifier

The US men's hockey team withdrew from a hockey World Cup 2026 qualifier in Ismailia, Egypt after an official advisory from the State Department urging all US citizens to leave nations within or close to conflict zones.

Asian Champions League Matches postponed

Round of 16 clashes featuring Middle Eastern clubs in the Asian Champions League Elite in the first two weeks of March have been postponed.

Quarter-final clashes in the Asian Champions League Two and the Asian Challenge League, featuring clubs from the region, are also postponed, AFC, the continental soccer body, said on Wednesday.

Iranian female footballers given asylum

Australia granted humanitarian visas to five Iranian women soccer players on March 10 after they sought asylum, fearing persecution on their return home for their refusal to sing the national anthem at an Asian Cup match.

Australian police helped two more members of the Iranian women's soccer delegation claim asylum on March 11, but one changed her mind and decided to go back to Iran.

Concerns about the players' safety upon their return home grew after Iranian state television labelled the team "wartime traitors".

Iraq coach calls for World Cup playoff game to be postponed

Iraq soccer coach Graham Arnold called for the team's inter-confederation World Cup playoff in Mexico in March to be postponed amidst the travel chaos triggered by the conflict in neighbouring Iran.

The Iraqis are concerned they might not be able to get their players and staff over to Mexico for their scheduled clash with either Bolivia or Suriname in Monterrey on March 31.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka series postponed

The limited-overs series between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka scheduled for March in the United Arab Emirates has been postponed due to the crisis in the Middle East, the Afghanistan Cricket Board announced on March 11.

WEC postpones season opener in Qatar

The World Endurance Championship postponed its season-opening race, originally scheduled for March 28 at the Lusail circuit in Qatar.

Organisers announced new dates, with the race now set to take place between October 22 and 24.

Sports events cancelled in Iran, soccer resumes in Qatar

All sporting events in Iran have been cancelled until further notice, including the country's top-flight Persian Gulf Pro League. The Bahraini FA has also halted all domestic competitions.

Qatar's top-flight football league resumed on March 12 after a nationwide suspension of sporting activity imposed amid regional security concerns, the Qatar Stars League Foundation said.

Mancini unable to return to Qatar

Al Sadd coach Roberto Mancini was not present for Friday's Qatar Stars League match against Umm Salal as he was unable to return to Doha.