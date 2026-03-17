Peshawar Zalmi sign Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam for PSL-11

Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Reeza Hendricks. — Reuters/File

Peshawar Zalmi has announced the direct signing of Bangladesh left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam for the eleventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), scheduled to play from March 26 to May 3.

The franchise made the announcement through its official social media handles by sharing an animated poster of the Bangladesh pacer donning its jersey and sitting on an ornate throne beside Bengal Tigers.

"The Yellow Storm just got stronger with your arrival! [Bangladesh] express left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam is ready to unleash the Pakistan Super League in yellow," Zalmi captioned the post.

Islam has been an integral part of Bangladesh's men's cricket team across formats since making his international debut in 2021, having represented the country in 14 Tests, 40 ODIs and 59 T20Is.

He also boasts a wealth of experience in T20s, having played 156 matches and picked up 195 wickets at a decent average of 22.27 and an economy rate of 8.22.

Islam is one of the most sought-after players in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and is among the top 10 leading wicket-takers in the tournament's history, having taken 87 scalps in 60 innings at a remarkable bowling average of 20.35.

Meanwhile, the upcoming stint with Zalmi will be his first PSL appearance.

Earlier today, Peshawar Zalmi also roped in emerging left-arm seamer Muhammad Basit as the 2017 champions further strengthened their squad for PSL 11, which will feature eight teams and will be played across six venues in the country for the first time.

For the unversed, Zalmi are scheduled to kick off their PSL 11 campaign on March 28 when they lock horns with Pindiz at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium.

Peshawar Zalmi squad for PSL 11:

Babar Azam (c), Sufiyan Muqeem, Abdul Samad, Ali Raza and Aaron Hardie (Direct Signing), Aamir Jamal, Mohammad Haris, Khalid Usman, Abdul Subhan, James Vince, Michael Bracewell, Kusal Mendis, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shahnawaz Dahani (Direct Signing), Farhan Yousaf (Direct Signing), Muhammad Basit (Direct Signing) and Shoriful Islam (Direct Signing).