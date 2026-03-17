Iran 'negotiating' with Fifa over moving World Cup games to Mexico: embassy

Iran players players pose for a team group photo at an AFC Qualifiers match against UAE at Azadi Sports Complex, Tehran, Iran on March 20, 2025. — Reuters

MEXICO CITY: Iran's football federation is "negotiating" with Fifa to relocate the country's first-round matches at the World Cup to Mexico from the United States, citing the conflict in the Middle East, said Iran's embassy in Mexico.

Iran's participation at this summer's finals in the US, Canada and Mexico has been thrown into doubt since the war began late last month.

"When [US President Donald] Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America," Iranian football chief Mehdi Taj said in remarks posted on the embassy's X account.

"We are currently negotiating with Fifa to hold Iran's matches in the World Cup in Mexico."

Iran are scheduled to face New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles, followed by Egypt in Seattle.

The team's base camp for the tournament is currently slated to be located in Tucson, Arizona.

Abolfazl Pasandideh, Iran's ambassador to Mexico, on Monday denounced "the US government's lack of cooperation regarding visa issuance and the provision of logistical support" for the Iranian delegation ahead of the World Cup, in a statement published on the embassy's website.

He added that he had also "suggested to Fifa that Iran's matches be moved from the United States to Mexico."

Fifa did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP.

Trump triggered uproar last week after stating that while Iran's football team would be "welcome" in the US, they should not travel to the tournament "for their own life and safety."

Trump's comments came after Fifa president Gianni Infantino had given assurances that Trump had promised him that the Iranian team would be welcome.

Iran hit back at Trump's comments saying "no one can exclude Iran's national team from the World Cup."

Iran's place at the tournament was thrown into question after the United States and Israel launched a massive offensive against the Islamic Republic, which responded with waves of missiles and drones targeting Israeli territory and American targets across the Middle East.