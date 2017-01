KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange closed above the 50, 0000-mark for the first time, with market capitalisation reaching Rs10,000 billion, registering two new records today.

Trading at PSX started on a sluggish tone but quickly changed bullish, to smash the 50,000-resistance level for yet another day.

Buying spree took the benchmark index to its new all-time high at 50,283—17 points higher than yesterday’s high. Investors traded 449 million shares worth Rs21 billion.

