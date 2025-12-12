Govt to make senior officials' assets publicly available online

An employee counts Pakistani rupee notes at a bank in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. — Reuters/File

Grades 17–22 must declare domestic, foreign assets

Ministry says IMF informed about new AML measures.

Banks to review officials’ assets as part of AML efforts.



ISLAMABAD: The finance ministry on Friday announced that details of high-ranking officials’ assets will be accessible online to the public by the end of 2026.

The assets of federal and provincial officials will be reviewed as part of the anti-money laundering (AML) framework, read a statement issued by the ministry.

The finance ministry stated that the federal government has informed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about the new measures.

As per the new system, officers in grades 17 to 22 will be required to submit details of both domestic and foreign assets, while details of assets held by all civil servants at federal and provincial levels will also be made publicly available.

The online system for publishing the assets will include privacy and data-protection measures, alongside a risk-based verification mechanism.

Banks will review officials' assets as part of the anti-money laundering (AML) efforts.

The framework will also allow scrutiny of assets held by employees of government institutions.



The announcement came weeks after the IMF's Governance and Corruption Diagnostic (GCD) Assessment Report reported widespread corruption across all tiers of the state.

Among its recommendations, the GCD urged Islamabad to strengthen accountability and integrity among senior federal civil servants through the publication of their asset declarations in 2026.

The assessment report recommended establishing full institutional independence of the Auditor General of Pakistan for accountability and oversight.

It also suggested enhancing the investigation and prosecution of money laundering by removing legal ambiguity on predicate convictions; bolstering the National Accountability Bureau’s independence and effectiveness.

The IMF's report recommended that the government consider the creation of a centralised authority to collect, digitise, and publish asset declarations of high-level public officials.