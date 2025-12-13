Law on public servants' asset disclosure already enacted under IMF commitments: FinMin

An undated image of Federal Minister for Finance Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb. — APP/File

IMF sought transparency regarding public servant assets: minister.

Aurangzeb says assets details published on govt website on Dec 31.

Govt’s role is to facilitate environment for economic activity: FinMin.



Federal Minister for Finance Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb has said that legislation requiring the disclosure of government employees’ assets has already been enacted in line with commitments to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Addressing a ceremony in Lahore, the minister said the IMF had called for greater transparency regarding the assets of public servants, adding that this demand had been addressed as a practical move rather than as an additional condition.

He noted that the assets of civil servants and all parliamentarians are published on a government website every year on December 31.

The finance minister said job creation was not the direct responsibility of the government, emphasising that the private sector must play a leading role in driving economic growth. He added that the government’s role was to facilitate and create a supportive environment to enable economic activity.

Highlighting broader economic reforms, Aurangzeb said the expansion of the digital economy and e-commerce had boosted business activity across the country. He added that efforts to broaden the tax base and provide greater facilitation to taxpayers had helped build trust, while the introduction of automated tax collection systems had improved transparency and public confidence.

He credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's economic team for reform-oriented measures that have led to a noticeable reduction in corruption, adding that inflation remains under control.

The minister also said Pakistan was moving towards sustainable development, noting that economic indicators had improved due to investor-friendly policies and reforms. He added that the revival of local industries and improved confidence among investors and traders had contributed to overall business growth.

Referring to the digital economy, Aurangzeb said Pakistan must continue to move in this direction, adding that agreements to grant crypto exchanges a license would further strengthen the financial landscape.

He said more than 25 million Pakistanis were involved in crypto-related activities, the majority of them young people, and expressed confidence that these developments would help move the economy and the country forward.