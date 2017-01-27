This Pakistani shed 55kg in 10 months, and he built an app to help you do the same

LAHORE: Umar Majeed's story started well before he even thought of developing Nutright. Two years ago, Majeed was class-2 obese, weighing over 300 pounds and battling with resulting health problems.

But, with his will power and self-belief, he controlled his diet and lost roughly 120 pounds within just a span of 10 months. It was this journey of his that inspired Majeed to develop Nutright, a weight loss program inside a personalized fitness solution app.

"Nutright is the first such mobile app from Pakistan which provides you personalized fitness solutions at your home without needing to go to a gym, nutritionist, or doctor," Majeed told Geo.tv.

"Pakistan is the world's ninth most obese country, and I have also fought obesity. I started my struggle against obesity in 2014, and after shedding 55 kilograms I got the idea of building a tech-based solution for Pakistanis to help them fight obesity," he said.

The app helps you track progress of your weight loss, your diet and daily water intake, as well as your meal plans, exercise routines, and other personalized fitness solutions.

The app is currently available for Android phones and can be downloaded from the Google Play store, but Majeed says an Apple iOS version is also under development and will be available soon.

NutRight is among 20 startups that have been shortlisted for the final round at Startup Lahore, where more than 150 entrepreneurs, over 30 angel investors, and 3,000 attendees met in Lahore on Thursday and Friday for the largest startup and innovation event in Pakistan.

"In the last decade, Lahore has transformed itself into a technology hub. With our startup and investor eco-system building up steam, Startup Lahore has come about at an opportune time," said Dr. Umar Saif, Chairman of PITB and Vice Chancellor of ITU and the driving force behind PlanX, the country's largest technology accelerator based in Lahore.

The event, hosted by the MIT Enterprise Forum-Pakistan and Information Technology University at the Arfa Software Technology Park, is a two-day conference bringing together investors, entrepreneurs, mentors, speakers, technology companies, accelerators and media in an initiative to boost the country's growing startup ecosystem.

The final 20 startups will pitch their business plans in front of a panel of judges on Friday. The winner will receive a Rs1,000,000 cash prize along with a chance to be accelerated at PlanX. Runners-up will get a Rs500,000 cash prize, while the startup at the third place will receive Rs200,000.

"This will be a fantastic opportunity for all entities to network and showcase our talented community," said Dr Umar Saif.

