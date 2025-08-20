 
Geo News

TikTok gets warm White House welcome as Trump holds off on enforcing sale

"America, we are BACK! What's up TikTok?" reads caption on account's first post

By
AFP
|

August 20, 2025

US flag and TikTok logo are seen in this illustration taken January 8, 2025.— Reuters
US flag and TikTok logo are seen in this illustration taken January 8, 2025.— Reuters 

The White House launched a TikTok account on Tuesday, as President Donald Trump continues to permit the Chinese-owned platform to operate in the United States despite a law requiring its sale.

"America, we are BACK! What's up TikTok?" read a caption on the account's first post on the popular video-sharing app, a 27-second clip.

The account had about 4,500 followers an hour after posting the video. Trump's account on TikTok, meanwhile, has 110.1 million followers, though his last post was on November 5, 2024 -- Election Day.

TikTok is owned by China-based internet company ByteDance.

A federal law requiring TikTok's sale or ban on national security grounds was due to take effect the day before Trump's inauguration on January 20.

But the Republican, whose 2024 election campaign relied heavily on social media and who has said he is fond of TikTok, put the ban on pause.

In mid-June, Trump extended a deadline for the popular video-sharing app by another 90 days to find a non-Chinese buyer or be banned in the United States.

That extension is due to expire in mid-September.

While Trump had long supported a ban or divestment, he reversed his position and vowed to defend the platform -- which boasts almost two billion global users -- after coming to believe it helped him win young voters' support in the November election.

Trump's official account on X, formerly Twitter, has 108.5 million followers -- though his favoured social media outlet is Truth Social, which he owns, where he has 10.6 million followers.

The official White House accounts on X and Instagram have 2.4 million and 9.3 million followers, respectively.

YouTube uses AI to detect children pretending to be adults
YouTube uses AI to detect children pretending to be adults
New type of supernova detected as black hole causes star to explode
New type of supernova detected as black hole causes star to explode
'Musk and xAI are censoring me', claims chatbot Grok after Gaza comments
'Musk and xAI are censoring me', claims chatbot Grok after Gaza comments
Perplexity AI offers $34.5bn for Google's Chrome in antitrust shadow
Perplexity AI offers $34.5bn for Google's Chrome in antitrust shadow
Musk says xAI to take legal action against Apple over App Store rankings
Musk says xAI to take legal action against Apple over App Store rankings
Four astronauts splash down off California after five months on ISS
Four astronauts splash down off California after five months on ISS
Five astronauts leave space station for trip back to Earth
Five astronauts leave space station for trip back to Earth
Pakistan clinch two gold, one silver medals at Asian Science Camp
Pakistan clinch two gold, one silver medals at Asian Science Camp