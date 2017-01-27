Fight between lawyers turns ugly inside Lahore court room

LAHORE: A video of lawyers turning a court room into a battle field emerged on Friday, where two lawyers thrashed each other during the hearing of a murder case.

In the Additional Sessions judge’s court, the two lawyers were representing opposite sides during the proceedings of the murder trial.

Things took an ugly turn, when one of the lawyers accused the other, who got violent and slapped his opponent.

Afterwards, the supporters of the lawyer who were present during the proceedings also got violent and a scuffle broke out.

The supporters of both the sides were quite enraged and resorted to physical assaults on one another, which was caught on camera too.

