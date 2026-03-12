Sindh announces public holiday on March 13

General view of the British era Empress Market building is seen after the removal of surrounding encroachments on the order of Supreme Court in Karachi, Pakistan January 30, 2019. — Reuters

The Sindh government has announced a public holiday across the province on March 13 (Friday), according to a notification issued on Thursday.

In the notification issued by the services department, all government offices, autonomous bodies, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils under the administrative control of the provincial government, except for essential services, will remain closed tomorrow.



The notification came a day after Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah announced that a public holiday would be observed on Jumma-tul-Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.