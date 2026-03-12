 
Geo News

Sindh announces public holiday on March 13

All provincial govt offices, autonomous bodies, semi autonomous bodies to remain closed, says notification

By
Kamran Razi
|

March 12, 2026

General view of the British era Empress Market building is seen after the removal of surrounding encroachments on the order of Supreme Court in Karachi, Pakistan January 30, 2019. — Reuters
General view of the British era Empress Market building is seen after the removal of surrounding encroachments on the order of Supreme Court in Karachi, Pakistan January 30, 2019. — Reuters

The Sindh government has announced a public holiday across the province on March 13 (Friday), according to a notification issued on Thursday.

In the notification issued by the services department, all government offices, autonomous bodies, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils under the administrative control of the provincial government, except for essential services, will remain closed tomorrow.

The notification came a day after Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah announced that a public holiday would be observed on Jumma-tul-Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.

IMF says it has made 'considerable progress' in Pakistan funding talks
IMF says it has made 'considerable progress' in Pakistan funding talks
At UNSC, Pakistan highlights humanitarian, economic fallout of Mideast conflict, urges talks
At UNSC, Pakistan highlights humanitarian, economic fallout of Mideast conflict, urges talks
Nadra scraps 4.2m CNICs of deceased individuals
Nadra scraps 4.2m CNICs of deceased individuals
Sindh orders online classes at public, private universities from March 16
Sindh orders online classes at public, private universities from March 16
Eid ul Fitr 2026 in Pakistan likely to fall on March 21
Eid ul Fitr 2026 in Pakistan likely to fall on March 21
IHC imposes Rs100,000 fine on NAB for delaying £190m case against Imran, Bushra
IHC imposes Rs100,000 fine on NAB for delaying £190m case against Imran, Bushra
Pakistan will support Saudi Arabia 'whenever needed': PM aide on Middle East tensions video
Pakistan will support Saudi Arabia 'whenever needed': PM aide on Middle East tensions
CJP-led committee approves austerity, fuel conservation measures for courts
CJP-led committee approves austerity, fuel conservation measures for courts