Sindh announces public holiday on March 13

March 12, 2026
The Sindh government has announced a public holiday across the province on March 13 (Friday), according to a notification issued on Thursday.
In the notification issued by the services department, all government offices, autonomous bodies, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils under the administrative control of the provincial government, except for essential services, will remain closed tomorrow.
The notification came a day after Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah announced that a public holiday would be observed on Jumma-tul-Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.
This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.