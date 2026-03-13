Digital identity cards hold same legal status as physical CNICs: Nadra

Pakistan's digital ID card. — Nadra

Citizens using digital identity cards should not be required to produce physical copies, the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) said on Friday, warning institutions against refusing to accept the digital version of the national ID.

In a statement, Nadra said the digital identity card carries the same legal status as the physical Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC).

However, it noted that some government offices and organisations still demand the physical card or photocopies instead of accepting the digital version.

The authority said such practices are contrary to the existing legal and regulatory framework.

According to the authority, digital identity regulations have been framed under the Nadra Ordinance, with Regulations 9 and 10 granting legal recognition to digital identity credentials and confirming them as valid proof of identity.

The authority said the use of digital identity cards reduces the need for unnecessary CNIC photocopies and strengthens the protection of citizens’ personal data.

It added that digital identity documents also help prevent the misuse of identification data.

Nadra urged government departments, public and financial institutions, and telecom operators to ensure compliance with the directives and accept digital identity cards where applicable.

Citizens facing difficulties may lodge complaints through Nadra's official complaint management system, the authority said.