Islamabad schools to remain closed on Friday

March 13 will be observed as a public holiday for all educational institutions located within Islamabad, reads notification

By
Web Desk
|

March 12, 2026

Children are on the way to their school in Islamabad. — APP/File
All public and private schools, colleges and universities in Islamabad will remain closed on March 13 (Friday), according to a notification issued by the district magistrate.

In a post on X, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon shared the notification stating: “It is hereby notified that March 13, 2026 (Friday) shall be observed as a public holiday for all educational institutions, both public and private, including schools, colleges and universities, located within the revenue limits of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).”

The notification, however, did not specify a reason for the decision.

Separately, the Sindh government has also announced a public holiday across the province on Friday.

In a notification issued by the services department, all government offices, autonomous bodies, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils under the administrative control of the provincial government, except for essential services, will remain closed on March 13.

The notification follows an earlier announcement by Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah that a public holiday will be observed on Jumma-tul-Wida, the last Friday of Ramadan.

Jumma-tul-Wida is observed on the final Friday of the holy month. If Ramadan completes 29 fasting days according to the lunar calendar, March 13 will mark Jumma-tul-Wida.





