Anusha accuses Imran of doing politics of bullying, blackmailing

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for IT Anusha Rehman Friday said that Imran Khan only does politics of bullying and blackmailing in the country.

"Imran Khan first attacked the prime minister, then his daughter and now Ishaq Dar," she said, speaking to newsmen here.

"We can only express sorrow over mental condition of one man," State Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb harmonised.

The two legislators held the PTI chairman responsible for yesterday's ruckus in the National Assembly.

"Imran was the planner of chaos which erupted in the assembly yesterday," they accused.

