200,000 troops to be deployed during 6th population census: ISPR

Pakistan
RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Bajwa on Friday approved the plan to support the sixth Population and Housing Census, according to the ISPR.

According to the ISPR, up to 200,000 troops will be employed while continuing other security responsibilities.

On Jan 3, Chief Census Commissioner Asif Bajwa had unveiled the population census plan which will be conducted in two phases.

The first phase will be started from March 15, 2017 under the supervision of armed forces in selected areas. 

The federal government had agreed to hold population census in the country from March 15, after the Supreme Court asked it to submit a written assurance in this regard.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali heard a suo motu case on Thursday over delay in population census in the country. The chief justice observed that democratic system highly depended upon population census.

"There is a huge difference between 1998 and today's population," he had observed. "Policies are being made without having any record of the exact number of people in the country. The court had sought a final date from the government for population census.

