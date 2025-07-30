Sindh to award best-decorated vehicle, shop or building on August 14

A family celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan near the Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi, on August 14, 2024. — APP

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced prizes for the best-decorated vehicles, shops, and buildings in connection with Independence Day — August 14 — celebrations across the province.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, addressing a press conference in Karachi, encouraged widespread public participation in concerts being organised in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Sukkur, stating that Karachi would be at the forefront of Independence Day festivities.

Planned activities include a poetry evening, a rickshaw rally, the formation of a human flag, and public competitions.

The CM said efforts were underway to arrange vintage car and heavy bike rallies, as well as fairs for women and painting contests.

The Culture Department has been instructed to hold singing competitions. CM Shah also mentioned that the Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Mela from August 9-11 would reflect the spirit of Independence Day.

He directed the IGP and DIG Traffic to finalise traffic plans, urging citizens to cooperate during rallies, even if inconvenienced, “for the sake of Pakistan.”

The chief minister said formal invitations would be sent to all political parties to participate in the events, and school schedules would remain unaffected. The Education Department is also organising separate programmes.

Moreover, he added that August 5 would be marked with a special event in protest against the abrogation of Kashmir's special status, while a separate major event would also be held for persons with disabilities.