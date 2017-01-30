Print Story
X

War with US under Trump becoming ‘practical reality’: Chinese military official

WDWeb Desk

World
War with US under Trump becoming ‘practical reality’: Chinese military official
PLA soldiers in China/Reuters (file photo)

Related Stories

A senior Chinese military official has warned that war with the US under Donald Trump’s presidency is “not just a slogan” but becoming a “practical reality”.

The official’s remarks were published on the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) website.

The South China Morning Post quoted the official from the Commission’s Defence Mobilisation Department as saying: “A war ‘within the president’s term’ or ‘war breaking out tonight’ are not just slogans, they are becoming a practical reality.”

According to the publication, the official also called for military deployments in the tense South and East China Seas and for a missile defence system to guard the Korean peninsula.

Trump has antagonised Beijing by ignoring the US’ longstanding ‘One China’ policy and publicly engaging with the President of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has also backed a US naval blockade of artificial Chinese islands in the South China Sea.

War with US under Trump becoming ‘practical reality’: Chinese military official was posted in world of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 30, 2017 and was last updated on January 30, 2017. This news story is related to China Usa, Geo News, International, International News, Latest World News, One China Policy, South China Sea, Trump, World, World News. Permanent link to the news story "War with US under Trump becoming ‘practical reality’: Chinese military official" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/129258-War-with-US-under-Trump-becoming-practical-reality-Chinese-military-official.

GEO TV NETWORK