Careem appeals to provincial govts to embrace ‘ride hailing’ concept

The MD for Careem Pakistan Junaid Iqbal issued a statement on Facebook and Periscope on Tuesday evening thanking the customers, staff and supporters of Careem before explaining the company’s point of view.

Linking unemployment as the root of all problems he argued that if there are jobs there will be education and in the end will eliminate resentment and even terrorism. He said through Careem they hope to create 100,000 jobs by the end of 2018.

He explained that Careem is a platform that connects a ride provider and a ride hailer together through its Application, going on to highlight that since the concept and technology is news, globally new regulations are being legislated for it.

Giving examples of India where guidelines are under review and Malaysia which has recently introduced new laws and even Saudi Arabia where all private cars have been declared public and Saudi nationals are allowed to partake in providing transport services.

Giving an example of Europe where a track based transport system has existed for decades,

He argued that in Pakistan specifically Karachi if the government wants to create highways or railway infrastructure it will require acquiring land rights, moving large populations, disrupting traffic during construction phases; whereas ride hailing can play an important role in reducing the traffic burden on our streets.

To explain the concept of the online platform that Careem is providing, Iqbal cited examples of various online accommodation booking and ride hailing entities, arguing that none of them owned a square inch or property or a single vehicle nor employed any of those working to provide the solutions.

The government says that Careem needs to register as a car rental service and hence will be governed by all the relevant applicable laws. He went on to argue that Careem was only a platform brining the ride hailer and the ride provider together, if tomorrow Careem launches a doctors on demand service will the government want Careem to register as a hospital, he asked.

He stressed that in order to accommodate such entities, legislation needs to be made.

In order to enable such services the underlying service providers should and will have to comply with the required laws which Careem was happy to play a part in making possible.

Giving an example of Egypt where Careem has a large setup, Iqbal said the government created ride hailing friendly laws and went on to say that the government asked to include existing taxi services under their umbrella to make monitoring of vehicles.

In the end he appealed to the governments of Sindh and Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the respective chief ministers, to embrace this concept of ride hailing as it will create hundreds of thousands of jobs and will pave the way to more ‘hailing’ industries.

