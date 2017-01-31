Print Story
Birds on a plane: Saudi prince buys air tickets for 80 falcons

Photo: Reddit

In yet another display of extravagance by the rich Saudis, a Saudi prince bought tickets of a passenger plane for his 80 birds.

A picture on Reddit going viral shows the birds, blindfolded, being transported on the plane among passengers, Business Insider reported.

"My captain friend sent me this photo. Saudi prince bought ticket for his 80 hawks," wrote Reddit user lensoo.

Transportation of falcons is common in the Middle East. Airlines including Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways allow falcons on their planes.

Falcons can get passports which allow transportation to countries including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Morocco, and Syria, Business Insider reported.

 

