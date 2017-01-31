SC judge Azmat Saeed undergoes angioplasty

Related Stories Panama Case: London flats money trail in focus at SC

RAWALPINDI: Justice Azmat Saeed, who is part of the Supreme Court bench hearing the Panama Leaks case, was admitted to a Rawalpindi hospital due to heart problem.

The doctors at the hospital performed successful angioplasty on Justice Azmat Saeed and placed a stent in his heart. They advised him to take 24-hour rest.

His family sources said Justice Azmat Saeed was fine and there was nothing to worry about his condition.

Sources said that Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar was also present at the hospital while Justice Saeed was being operated on.

