SRK, Gauri and kids rock magazine cover in latest photoshoot

With Raees flying high in Bollywood’s Rs. 1B club of high-grossing movies, the romance king spared time for a photo session with his wife, sons, and daughter, and it looks just so elegant.

The 51-year-old star has been featured in the SHE Canada magazine’s Valentine issue, sitting on the left, holding little AbRam’s hands, while his wife Gauri Khan commands the other side, and Suhana and Aryan Khan are in the middle.

The Khans, a ‘power family’ of the B-world, are all dressed up perfectly, with the men sporting tuxedos, button-down shirts, and bowties, and Gauri and Suhana flaunting black and white dresses, respectively.

Honouring her with the title “the First Lady of Bollywood,” SHE Canada emphasises on Gauri Khan and her life as an interior designer who has decorated the homes of various celebrities, such as Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor, NDTV reported.

Happy Family They look amazing A photo posted by Suhana Khan FC (@suhana.khan) on Dec 9, 2016 at 8:45am PST

Over a month ago, Suhana posted what looks like another image from the photo-shoot. It only depicts Suhana with Aryan and Shah Rukh Khan.

