McCullum boosts Qalandars' morale ahead of PSL 2

KARACHI/DUBAI: Lahore Qalandars launched their Pakistan Super League 2 campaign on Friday with a team building meeting in Dubai, at which the team mentor and captain Brendon McCullum gave a pep talk to the players ahead of the action-packed T20 league.

McCullum, who arrived in Dubai earlier on Friday, joined the coach Paddy Upton for the session with young players and team mates, along with other officials of the franchise.

Sameen Rana, the manager and COO of team Lahore Qalandars, told geo.tv that it was a very productive meeting and Brendon talked to every individual, encouraged players to give 100% and enjoy the game.

“It was a great session, Brendon and Paddy spoke to the players about team strategy and how to move forward in the second edition of Pakistan Super League,” said Sameen.

The team building meeting, according to management of Lahore Qalandars, was aimed to give Brendon and others an opportunity to meet and know all the players of squad ahead of the cricket action in Pakistan Super League, which starts on February 9th.

Brendon termed the meeting productive, adding that he’s anxiously waiting for the Pakistan Super League to commence.

“We had a first meeting here (in Dubai) today, it was great to get to know some guys we didn’t know before, some of guys have come through a players development program, have seen some of familiar faces as well,” Brendon said in a video message received by geo.tv.

“We had a very productive meeting, we can’t wait to get the tournament started, cricket action will be started in couple of days,” said the former New Zealand cricketer.

Team’s head coach from South Africa, Paddy Upton was also excited to meet the new faces. Paddy, in an exclusive video message, termed Qalandars squad a great bunch of players.

“We just finished the first meeting in Dubai, team is getting together, we have got few days for preparation. We are really excited. We have got great bunch of players, also great bunch of individuals,” Paddy said after the meeting.

“I am looking forward to play exciting cricket and entertain you guys back home. We look forward to five weeks journey of Cricket with Lahore Qalandars,” he added.

The second edition of Pakistan Super League will commence from 9th February in UAE, with final being scheduled to be played in Lahore on 5th March.

Team Lahore Qalandars will play its first match against Quetta Gladiators on 10th of February in Dubai.

