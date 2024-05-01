Champions Trophy 2025: PCB proposes 'least travelling plan' for Indian team

PCB suggests hosting all the group matches involving Indian team within a single city

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is on display in Islamabad. — APP/File

Proposed schedule outlines matches for all participating teams.

Sources say PCB's proposal is to streamline logistical operations.

Final decision would be made after ICC receives feed back.



KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has strategically proposed less travel for the Indian cricket team during their stay in Pakistan for the scheduled ICC Champions Trophy 2025.



As per the proposal, the PCB suggests hosting all the group matches involving the Indian team within a single city.



Last week, the PCB sent draft schedule of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The proposed schedule outlines matches for all eight participating teams, slated to be played across three venues in Pakistan — Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

Reliable sources close to the matter told Geo News that the thought behind the PCB's proposal is to streamline logistical operations.

The likely city to host India's all group matches is Lahore, though a final decision would be made after ICC receives feed back from the participating boards on the draft schedule.

It is, however, unclear if Indian team will be touring Pakistan for the mega event or not. A source from India told this correspondent that to say anything will be premature at this stage.

"Any decision on touring Pakistan will be around the proposed tour only, when the BCCI will seek government's approval, we will know only around later this year the mood of Indian government regarding relations with Pakistan," the source said.

Despite the prevailing uncertainties, the PCB remains confident in its optimism regarding the participation of all teams, including India, in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and the board continues to move ahead with its preparations.