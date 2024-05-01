Kylian Mbappe named 'greatest player in PSG history'

French footballer could have stayed in PSG if Luis Enrique had joined earlier, expert says

It's too late to get Kylian Mbappe to stay in PSG, expert says. — Reuters/File

Julien Laurens, an expert for TNT Sports, has had high praise for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe who is set to become a free agent this summer, Euro Sport reported.

Speaking ahead of the Champions League semi-final against Borussia Dortmund, Laurens said that while he believed that Mbappe was "the greatest player" in PSG history, manager Luis Enrique will play a key role in the semi-final.

Laurens said: "There's definitely a different mentality this year to any I've seen before."

He said that the 25-year-old PSG forward has often had his own ego issues despite being the best player.

The expert said that he believes this season, which has been like the French footballer's 'Last Dance' type season, has been a big help to bring down his ego.

He said that had it happened earlier, it could have even led to a change in heart.

Laurens said: "I think when he decided to stay two years ago, they told him they would do that [push for a more data-drive recruitment with fewer stars], but at the time, Luis Enrique was not the manager. and everything like that.

“Now it’s too late. Even if he thought this is really cool, I love this dressing room. Yes, Marquinhos is the captain, but really Kylian is the captain, I've got all my mates there, especially [Ousmane] Dembele.

"This is great, my brother plays there. [But] it's too late now, but it could have, at some point, if that was two years ago, he would have probably thought, you know what, I'm going to stick around a bit longer now.

"Now it's too late. He's going to Real Madrid anyway, he enjoys that. That's why I think he’s brought his ego down a little bit compared to what it would normally be or what it could be."