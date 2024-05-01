 

Virat Kohli's loved-up birthday wish 'lights' up Anushka Sharma

Indian celebrity couple known for their love and bond as two never fail to express their affection for each other

By
Sports Desk

May 01, 2024

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli (left) and wife Anushka Sharma. — Instagram/@virat.kohli

Indian star cricketer and former skipper Virat Kohli has once again melted hundreds of hearts with an adorable wish for his wife, Anushka Sharma, as she turns 36 today (Wednesday).

The much-loved celebrity couple is known for their love and bond as the two never fail to express their feelings of affection and value for each other.

Taking to his Instagram account, Kohli wished his love a “happy birthday” with a sweet note with a some adorable pictures of the Indian film star.

“I would have been completely lost if I didn’t find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light to our world. We love you so much,” he wrote in the post’s caption.

The pictures also included a couple of snaps of the two vacationing together on different occasions that represented companionship and connection that everyone dreams of in a partner. 

This is not the first time Kohli has shown how much he loves and values his better-half as he keeps expressing how Sharma has always stood by his side in his good and bad times. 

Similarly, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jori actor also keeps heaping love and praise on her husband. 

The two tied the knot in 2017 and are parents to two children, Vamika and Akaay. Sharma has been a successful film actor since the start of her career but ever since she had her first girl, she has been priortising her family over work. 

More From Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo's club locks eyes on Man Utd player

Cristiano Ronaldo's club locks eyes on Man Utd player
What do we know about iconic napkin that made Lionel Messi legend?

What do we know about iconic napkin that made Lionel Messi legend?
Mohammad Amir 'issued visa' ahead of Pakistan-Ireland T20I series

Mohammad Amir 'issued visa' ahead of Pakistan-Ireland T20I series
Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-club Real Madrid's fans verbally abuse Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-club Real Madrid's fans verbally abuse Lionel Messi
Real Madrid make it to Champions League final

Real Madrid make it to Champions League final
Pakistan, Japan to lock horns in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 final on May 11

Pakistan, Japan to lock horns in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 final on May 11
Which titles did Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi hold at Kylian Mbappe's age?

Which titles did Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi hold at Kylian Mbappe's age?
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Pakistan remain unbeaten after triumph over Canada

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Pakistan remain unbeaten after triumph over Canada
Karachi to host less PSL matches than Lahore, Rawalpindi next season

Karachi to host less PSL matches than Lahore, Rawalpindi next season
Diego Maradona's 'stolen' 1986 WC trophy to go under hammer

Diego Maradona's 'stolen' 1986 WC trophy to go under hammer
Cristiano Ronaldo hit with legal blow in billion-dollar Binance lawsuit

Cristiano Ronaldo hit with legal blow in billion-dollar Binance lawsuit
Chief of Naval Staff Squash Championship kicks off in Karachi today

Chief of Naval Staff Squash Championship kicks off in Karachi today