Virat Kohli's loved-up birthday wish 'lights' up Anushka Sharma

Indian celebrity couple known for their love and bond as two never fail to express their affection for each other

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli (left) and wife Anushka Sharma. — Instagram/@virat.kohli

Indian star cricketer and former skipper Virat Kohli has once again melted hundreds of hearts with an adorable wish for his wife, Anushka Sharma, as she turns 36 today (Wednesday).



The much-loved celebrity couple is known for their love and bond as the two never fail to express their feelings of affection and value for each other.

Taking to his Instagram account, Kohli wished his love a “happy birthday” with a sweet note with a some adorable pictures of the Indian film star.

“I would have been completely lost if I didn’t find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light to our world. We love you so much,” he wrote in the post’s caption.



The pictures also included a couple of snaps of the two vacationing together on different occasions that represented companionship and connection that everyone dreams of in a partner.

This is not the first time Kohli has shown how much he loves and values his better-half as he keeps expressing how Sharma has always stood by his side in his good and bad times.

Similarly, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jori actor also keeps heaping love and praise on her husband.

The two tied the knot in 2017 and are parents to two children, Vamika and Akaay. Sharma has been a successful film actor since the start of her career but ever since she had her first girl, she has been priortising her family over work.