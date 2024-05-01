Eva Murati: Meet the stunning UEFA Champions League presenter

Albanian law graduate too gorgeous to be UEFA Champions League presenter

Eva Murati, 28-year-old Albanian TV presenter, dubbed "Queen of Europe" . — Instagram/@evamurati

Football fans were jaw-dropped when they saw one of the most beautiful UEFA Champions League studio presenters Eva Murati from Albania who made her way into the media through TV commercials.

The 28-year-old is a law graduate and is being called the "Queen of Europe" and the "most gorgeous woman ever" during her Albanian TV channel Tring’s Champions League coverage.

The Albanian presenter — 931K followers on Instagram — successfully diverted the attention of football fans from the game in which Bayern Munich and Real Madrid drew by 2-2.

On her Instagram profile, she also shared her several pictures from the studio in which she is dressed in a purple jumpsuit, ready to welcome the absorbing night of semi-final first-leg action.

The TV beautiful presenter is a graduate of Albania's University of Tirana, who did not follow her conventional path to the legal realm but landed in sports journalism.

Reacting on her social media posts, users expressed their feelings about the Albanian Murti as one user wrote: "She is a unique beauty and this is her stage."

"You are one reason why the Champions League is great," another noted.