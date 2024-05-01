 

Mike Tyson v Jake Paul: Why heavier gloves, shorter rounds for fight of the year

Former world heavyweight champ's bout with YouTuber-actor to be livestreamed

May 01, 2024

This is why big gloves are at play in Mike Tyson v Jake Paul fight.

Mike Tyson, the legendary American heavyweight boxer,  is slated to face a YouTuber and actor Jake Paul on June 20 in a professional fight that is to take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The fight has been sanctioned under the laws of the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations (TDLR), it is strictly regulated under state laws.

The fight will be live-streamed on Netflix and will be comprised of eight, two-minute rounds using 14-ounce gloves instead of conventional ones, according to NBC News.

The purpose of such big gloves is to protect Jake Paul from the Iron Mike’s heavy punches, according to footballer Troy Deeney.

In April, Roy Jones Jr told talkSPORT that the decision to fight in larger gloves to help Paul withstand Tyson's punching power, which Deeney — a player in English Forest Green Rovers club — agreed.

"I feel this is a little bit WWE, a little bit, 'let's get through this'. Mike might hit him a little bit but Jake will get through the whole fight," the footballer recalled.

Upon asking if Tyson knocks the other one out, Deeney replied: "I think that's why the 14oz gloves are there. When you are watching the videos you can see that he still has the capabilities to tuck you in."

The last time, the former heavyweight champion fought in a professional bout was in 2005.

