Egg-seller stunned after finding millions in bank account

KARACHI: How would you react to an account opened with your ID in a bank you never visited and how would you feel when the manager of the bank tells you that you are his prime customer and that you have more than a billion rupees in your account.

An egg merchant Ejaz was shocked on similar findings. He went to a branch of a bank in Karachi’s sadder area for opening an account.

When the manager inserted his NIC card number on bank’s system, manager disclosed that he already had an account in that bank. Ejaz’s was surprised upon knowing this, but the intensity surged when the bank manager revealed that he has Rs1.2 billion ($11.50 million) in his account.

Smelling the rat, Ejaz was smart enough to report the matter to Federal Investigation Agency.

FIA launched an inquiry to find out that through his fake account millions transacted daily. The agency investigated that in 2010 the manager of the bank opened the account and it was operated by owners of a business that deals in poultry products.

Back than biometric verification was not a compulsion for opening and account. On finding these FIA has registered as a case for further investigation.

