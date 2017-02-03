Sluggish day at PSX-100 due to indecisive margin trading meeting

KARACHI: It was a sluggish day for trading at the Pakistan Stock Exchange. Choppy trades and thin volumes dominated the day. According to market sources, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and brokers met the other day to decide the fate of margin trading, though no decision was made.

Investors traded 338 million shares worth Rs18billion during the day. The benchmark index hovered in a band of 350 points.

The highs and lows of the day were seen at 49,779 and 49,429, respectively. Market capitalisation fell by Rs26 billion to close the day at Rs9,871 billion.

