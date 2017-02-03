Indian soldier lambasts general who termed social media complaints 'mutiny'

It seems that Indian soldiers are not going to stay silent over the issue of bad livings conditions of troops deployed in the line of duty and also won’t back down in the face of criticism.

According to a latest report, a soldier who couldn’t be identified as yet, gave a befitting response to an Army General who called the trend of social media videos by army men as ‘mutiny’.

Lt General Bakhshi had passed the comment to a debate on a channel over the subject.

The soldier in response said that the word ‘mutiny’ is used for the uprising against the British government and their policies.

“History bears witness to the fact that this mutiny, for which soldiers were executed and court-martialled, was against the atrocities committed by the British government. Today, neither is a foreign government ruling over us, neither is the Indian army, a traitor,” he was quoted as saying.

The Indian Army Chief had warned soldiers against posting grievances on social media. There is a rise in number of videos on social media exposing bad facilities provided to army men.

Earlier in a video shared on Facebook, sepoy Tej Bahadur Yadav had revealed some bitter truths about the forces, alleging that the higher officials sell off supplies meant for troops, often forcing them to go to bed on empty stomachs.

The video had gone viral on social media and prompted an inquiry by BSF authorities, as well as Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

However, the BSF has transferred Tej Bahadur Yadav to its headquarters from his earlier posting at the Line of Control. He has been assigned duty of a plumber at the BSF Headquarters.

Yadav, in an interview to India Today, said that his fellow troops were happy that he posted the video.

Lance Naik Yagya Pratap Singh who was posted in the 42 Infantry Brigade in Dehradun, recorded a video clip in which he said that after he wrote a letter to the Indian Prime Minister and other officials complaining to them about the misconduct of senior army officials, his brigade was called by the PMO who ordered an inquiry into the matter.

The soldier said that he faced harsh behaviour afterwards and he lives in fear of court martial.

