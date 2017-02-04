President Trump takes hair-growth drug, informs his longtime doctor

Related Stories WHO urges Trump to expand Obamacare, ensure healthcare for all

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump takes medication for three ailments, including a prostate-related drug to promote hair growth, physician, Dr. Harold N. Bornstein, said in a series of recent interviews.

The other drugs are antibiotics to control rosacea, a common skin problem, and a statin for elevated blood cholesterol and lipids.

Dr. Bornstein said in an interview with New York Times that Trump takes a daily baby aspirin to reduce the risk of a heart attack.

He informed that Trump is healthy and his medical care “as exactly up to date.”

The disclosure that Mr. Trump uses a prostate-related drug to maintain growth of his scalp hair, which has not been publicly known, appears to solve a riddle of why Mr. Trump has a very low level of prostate specific antigen, or PSA, a marker for prostate cancer. Mr. Trump takes a small dose of the drug, finasteride, which lowers PSA levels. Finasteride is marketed as Propecia to treat male-pattern baldness.

D. Bornstein said he also took finasteride and credited it for helping maintain his own shoulder-length hair and Mr. Trump’s hair. “He has all his hair,” Dr. Bornstein said. “I have all my hair.”

Dr Bornstein said that Mr. Trump had gone to his East Side office for annual checkups, colonoscopies, and other routine tests every year since 1980. Before that, Mr. Trump was a patient of Dr. Bornstein’s father, Dr. Jacob Bornstein.

