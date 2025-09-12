Brazil's top court jails ex-president Bolsonaro for 27 years over coup plot

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro arrives at a hospital for medical examinations, authorised by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, leaving the house arrest as he awaits trial after being accused of plotting a coup following his electoral defeat, in Brasilia, Brazil, August 16, 2025. —Reuters

Washington calls it a “witch hunt,” Trump calls it “surprising.”

Seven aides, including ex-ministers and generals, also convicted.

He is also guilty of inciting 2023 riots, knowing of plot to kill leaders.

Brazil's Supreme Court on Thursday sentenced firebrand ex-president Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years in prison for coup plotting at the end of a landmark trial that divided the nation and drew US fury.

The sentence could see the 70-year-old far-right leader spend the rest of his days in jail.

Judges voted 4-1 to convict Bolsonaro of plotting to overthrow Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva following his October 2022 election defeat by the left-winger.

He can appeal the verdict.

Washington was quick to respond to the conviction of the man dubbed "the Trump of the tropics."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States "will respond accordingly" to what he called a politically motivated "witch hunt."

Trump, who had levied steep tariffs on Brazil as punishment over Bolsonaro's prosecution, labelled the verdict "very surprising."

"That's very much like they tried to do with me, but they didn't get away with it at all," he told reporters, calling Bolsonaro "a good man."

While the Supreme Court had already garnered the simple majority of three votes needed for his conviction at the fourth vote, it only became final after the last of the five judges issued his decision.

"An armed criminal organisation was formed by the defendants, who must be convicted based on the factual circumstances I consider proven," said the fifth judge, Cristiano Zanin, Lula's former lawyer.

Bolsonaro's seven co-accused, including former ministers and military chiefs, were also convicted.

Bolsonaro, a former army captain, who served a single term from 2019 to 2022, claims he is the victim of political persecution.

Bolsonaro's conviction came after one of the biggest, most divisive trials in Brazil's recent history, which ended with a nail-biting vote that stretched over four days.

Bolsonaro himself did not attend the verdict hearings in the capital, Brasilia, instead following the proceedings from his residence, where he is under house arrest.

Across the nation, Brazilians were glued to the proceedings on TV and social media.

In one Brasilia bar, patrons watching the trial on a giant screen burst into applause after he was convicted.

"After so much waiting, this despicable individual is being sent to jail," translator Virgilio Soares, 46, said.

But Germano Cavalcante, a 60-year-old civil engineer, called the trial "unfair."

Apart from heading a "criminal organisation," Bolsonaro was charged with knowing of a plan to assassinate Lula, his vice president, Geraldo Alckmin and Supreme Court Justice Alexandre Moraes.

He was also convicted of inciting the violent 2023 storming of the Supreme Court, presidential palace and Congress in Brasilia by hundreds of his supporters, a week after Lula was inaugurated as his successor.

A country divided

The trial drove a deep wedge through Brazilian society, between those primarily on the left who saw it as a vital test of the country's democracy, from those mainly on the right who viewed it as a political show trial.

Fearing his conviction, the ex-president's allies have been pushing Congress to pass an amnesty law to save him from prison.

The case has led to an unprecedented crisis in relations between the United States and longtime ally Brazil.

Besides the tariff punishment, Washington has also sanctioned Moraes and other Supreme Court judges.