Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor’s post-baby first ramp walk stuns fans

New mommy Kareena kapoor captivated fans and critics alike, walking the ramp donning a white and gold dress at the grande finale of the Lakme Fashion Week Summer 2017.

The Bollywood diva was supporting an Anita Dongre gold-themed ensemble, which was a part of her 2017 collection ‘Alchemy’.

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to little Taimur in Breach Candy Hospital, at 7:30 AM on Dec 20, news of which was announced by a very excited Karan Johar. In the official statement released by the couple, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan expressed gratitude to their fans, and wished season greetings.

 

