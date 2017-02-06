Kareena Kapoor’s post-baby first ramp walk stuns fans

New mommy Kareena kapoor captivated fans and critics alike, walking the ramp donning a white and gold dress at the grande finale of the Lakme Fashion Week Summer 2017.

The Bollywood diva was supporting an Anita Dongre gold-themed ensemble, which was a part of her 2017 collection ‘Alchemy’.

#LakmeAbsoluteGrandFinale #AlchemyByAnitaDongre @lakmefashionwk A photo posted by Anita Dongre (@anitadongre) on Feb 5, 2017 at 9:00am PST

#KareenaKapoorKhan#AlchemyByAnitaDongre #LakmeAbsoluteGrandFinale @lakmefashionwk A photo posted by Anita Dongre (@anitadongre) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:59am PST

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to little Taimur in Breach Candy Hospital, at 7:30 AM on Dec 20, news of which was announced by a very excited Karan Johar. In the official statement released by the couple, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan expressed gratitude to their fans, and wished season greetings.

