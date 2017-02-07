39,000 Pakistanis deported from Saudia Arabia in four months: media report

Related Stories Saudia Arabia deports 700 Pakistani prisoners

RIYADH: At least 39,000 Pakistanis have been deported from the Saudia Arabia in the past four months for violating the rules of residence and work, informed Saudi Gazette.

The paper also said that the involvement of a number of Pakistani nationals in some terror-related actions became a caused of public worry, further adding that Pakistanis were also held in the crimes of drug trafficking, thefts, forgery and physical assault.

Against this backdrop, Abdullah Al-Sadoun, chairman of the security committee of the Shoura Council, called for thoroughly scrutinizing the Pakistanis before they are recruited for work in the Kingdom.

He asked for a more closer coordination with the concerned authorities in Pakistan to thoroughly check those coming to work in the Kingdom due to the involvement of a number of Pakistanis in security issues.

Sadoun said the political and religious inclinations of the Pakistanis coming to work in the Kingdom should be known to both sides before they are recruited for work in the Kingdom.

“Pakistan itself is plagued with terrorism due to its close proximity with Afghanistan. The Taliban extremist movement was itself born in Pakistan,” he said.

Meanwhile, according to Nafithat Tawasul (communications window) of the Interior Ministry, they are 82 Pakistani suspects of terror and security issues who are currently held in intelligence prisons.

According to the window, as many as 15 Pakistanis, including a woman, were nabbed following the recent terrorist operations in Al-Harazat and Al-Naseem districts in Jeddah.

