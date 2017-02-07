Barack Obama enjoys vacation after leaving White House

Former two-time president of the United States Barack Obama was recently spotted enjoying a cozy vacation at the Necker Islands, a part of the exotic British Virgin Islands, owned by the billionaire Richard Branson.

Shortly after taking his leave from responsibilities as soon as the inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump was held, the former president was all set for a new adventure.



Jack Brockway/ Virgin.com

In his blog, Branson wrote that the former president is learning how to kitesurf on the island.



Jack Brockway/ Virgin.com

The blog stated that Obama learned to kitesurf for two days in a row and learned the basics. Branson wrote that there was lots of security around but the former president still managed to relax and learn the sport.

