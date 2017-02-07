Print Story
X

Barack Obama enjoys vacation after leaving White House

WDWeb Desk

World
Barack Obama enjoys vacation after leaving White House

Former two-time president of the United States Barack Obama was recently spotted enjoying a cozy vacation at the Necker Islands, a part of the exotic British Virgin Islands, owned by the billionaire Richard Branson.

obama-2-final

Shortly after taking his leave from responsibilities as soon as the inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump was held, the former president was all set for a new adventure.

Jack Brockway/ Virgin.com
Jack Brockway/ Virgin.com

In his blog, Branson wrote that the former president is learning how to kitesurf on the island.

Jack Brockway/ Virgin.com
Jack Brockway/ Virgin.com

The blog stated that Obama learned to kitesurf for two days in a row and learned the basics. Branson wrote that there was lots of security around but the former president still managed to relax and learn the sport.

Barack Obama enjoys vacation after leaving White House was posted in world of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on February 07, 2017 and was last updated on February 07, 2017. This news story is related to World Latest News, Geo News Latest, Former Us President Barack Obama, Vacation, Virgin Islands, Richard Branson. Permanent link to the news story "Barack Obama enjoys vacation after leaving White House" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/130274-Barack-Obama-enjoys-vacation-after-leaving-White-House.

GEO TV NETWORK