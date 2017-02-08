GILGIT: A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officer’s house was attacked on Wednesday (today).
Unidentified people opened fire on investigation officer, Abdul Majid’s house, following which it was set on fire.
The officer, who is working on high-profile corruption cases, remained unharmed.
The incident has been reported to the local police station.
NAB officer's house set on fire in Gilgit was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv
on February 08, 2017 and was last updated on February 08, 2017. This news story is related to Attack, Nab, Nab Officer, Latest Pakistan News, Latest Geo News, Pakistan News, Gilgit, . Permanent link to the news story "NAB officer's house set on fire in Gilgit" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/130321-NAB-officers-house-set-on-fire
.