Israel's Somaliland recognition 'direct assault' on Somalia's borders, Pakistan tells UNSC

OIC, UK, China reject recognition of Somaliland as independent.



At the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Pakistan has strongly condemned the "unilateral and unlawful" recognition by Israel of the "Somaliland" region of the Federal Republic of Somalia, which drew condemnation from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and other countries, including the UK and China.

"It is a direct assault on Somalia's internationally recognised borders," said Pakistan's Acting Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Usman Jadoon, while addressing the UNSC's briefing on Monday.

He added that Tel Aviv's move "constitutes a flagrant violation of international law."

Israel became the first country to formally recognise the self-declared Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state on Friday. This decision could reshape regional dynamics and test Somalia's longstanding opposition to secession.

Pakistan's Foreign Office had strongly reacted to the Israeli announcement, terming it a violation of international norms and affirming Islamabad's complete support for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Somalia.

The OIC and other countries, in a joint statement issued on Sunday, slammed Israel's recognition of Somaliland, terming it a threat to international peace and security.

"The 'Somaliland' region remains an integral, inseparable, and inalienable part of Somalia. No external actor has either the legal standing or the moral authority to alter that fundamental reality," said the envoy.

"A group of OIC countries, including Pakistan, has unequivocally rejected Israel's unlawful move, noting its serious repercussions for peace and security in the Horn of Africa, the Red Sea region, and international peace and security as a whole. The joint statement terms the 'recognition of parts of States' a violation of the cardinal principles of international law and the United Nations Charter," said Jadoon.

The ambassador praised the President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud-led Somalian government for making progress on national reconciliation, constitutional reforms, and the revitalisation of state institutions.

"Similarly, the phased two-year transition of the United Nations presence in Somalia is progressing smoothly. The handover of responsibilities under the first phase of the United Nations Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS) has been completed, and the roadmap for the second and final phase has been finalised, with the Mission scheduled to cease operations on October 31, 2026."

Islamabad also acknowledged the sacrifices and resilience of the Somali people and their security forces, supported by AU-UN missions, against terrorism.

Pakistan urged that the positive momentum must be protected and reinforced, not undermined by actions that risk fragmenting the country and reversing hard-won progress.

"Therefore, at this pivotal juncture, when Somalia is focused on defeating extremism, any action that diverts attention, weakens cohesion, or fuels division is profoundly irresponsible."

Against the backdrop of Israel's previous references to Somaliland as a destination for the deportation of Palestinian people, especially from Gaza, Jadoon said that its unlawful recognition of the region is deeply troubling.

"For decades, Israel's dispossession and occupation of Palestinian land have been a central source of instability and conflict in the Middle East," said the envoy.

"It is now exporting this destabilising conduct to the Horn of Africa, with serious implications for regional peace and security," he added.

In conclusion, Pakistan called upon the Security Council and the broader international community to speak with one voice and reject all actions that undermine Somalia's unity and territorial integrity.